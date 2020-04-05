292 arrested, 128 FIRs registered in Uttarakhand for violating lockdown on Sunday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Amid the countrywide lockdown, 292 people were arrested and 128 FIRs filed in Uttarakhand over charges of the violation of lockdown on Sunday, police said.

Till now, 3,660 accused have been arrested in the state and 960 FIRs have been registered. With this, 11,411 vehicles have been fined and 3,139 vehicles have been seized under the MV Act so far, said the media cell of Uttarakhand Police.

Today is the 12th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

