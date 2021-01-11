2950 birds dead in Rajasthan, rapid response teams formed

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as 2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts of Rajasthan, out of which 2200 are crows, the State Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) informed on Monday.

Birendra Singh, Director of the state AHD said out of the 2,930 dead birds in the state, many were peacocks, pigeons among other birds.

"2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts, of them 2200 are crows. No cases have been reported in poultry yet. Rapid response teams have been formed to remain vigil," Birendra Singh told ANI.



In view of the spread of the bird flu in several states across the country, Rajasthan has formed a rapid response team to combat the virus.

As many as 10states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed on Monday.

"Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country. ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. Further, death of crows was confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand," the ministry said.

According to the Union government, States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. (ANI)

