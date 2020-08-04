2,983 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,983 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 41,222 in the state, state additional chief secretary health, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Tuesday.

"A total of 57,271 patients have been cured from Corona so far while 1,817 people have died. Yesterday, 66,713 samples have been tested in the state. A total of 26,89,973 tests have been done so far," he said.

Prasad said 58,947 COVID help desks have been set up in the state.

"So far, 58,947 COVID help desks have been set up in the state, with the help of which, 2,75,320 symptomatic people have been identified so far," Prasad said.

"So far, we have warned 7,00,220 people by calling them after alert on the Arogya Setu app," added Prasad.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that Uttar Pradesh has conducted the highest test in the country.

"The average daily testing in the entire state has been more than 92,000 in the last one week. Now Uttar Pradesh has become the state which conducts highest tests in the country," he said.

"The Chief Minister has instructed that 50 thousand beds should be increased in L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals. Instructions have also been given to effectively activate Integrated Command and Control Center in each district," added Awasthi. (ANI)

