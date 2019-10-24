Representative Image
2G case: Delhi HC hears arguments on CBI's plea challenging acquittal of A Raja, other accused

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard the arguments on CBI's appeal against acquittal of A Raja and all others accused in 2G scam case.
The bench headed by Justice Brijesh Sethi has fixed November 1 as the next date of hearing in the case.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, who appeared for the CBI, read out the content of the charge sheet and facts of the case.
Not only that, the ASG also read out the content of modus operandi of the alleged criminal conspiracy between the government officials and private companies for favourable allocation of spectrum licenses.
Notably, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate had moved the Delhi High Court in March 2018 against the acquittal of all accused in the 2G spectrum case which came to light in 2017.
In December 2017, a Special CBI Court had acquitted DMK politicians A Raja, Kanimozhi, and fifteen others implicated in the 2G spectrum case. (ANI)

