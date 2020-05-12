2G mobile data services restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): 2G mobile data services have been restored in the Kashmir Valley, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts, on Tuesday.

The services were snapped on May12 after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and another terrorist were killed by security forces.

Internet services were suspended in J-K in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday had directed immediate setting up of a high powered committee, to be headed by the MHA Secretary, to look into the contentions raised by various petitioners for the restoration of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court ordered to constitute a committee of secretaries from the Centre and the Union Territory, headed by the MHA Secretary and also comprising the Secretary of Ministry of Communication and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to look into the matter

The court was hearing various pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir claiming that the 2G internet services are not sufficient enough to conduct education and other services amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

