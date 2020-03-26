2G mobile internet services extended in J-K till April 3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): 2G mobile internet services (on post-paid and verified pre-paid sim cards) have been extended in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till April 3rd, 2020.

As per the official order in this regard, the internet service shall be restricted to 2G only and the postpaid sim card holders shall be provided with access to the internet.

"However, such access shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards unless verified as per norms applicable for post-paid connections," the order read.

Further, the order said internet connectivity with Mac-binding shall be available. (ANI)

