2G mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): 2G mobile internet services, which were snapped in the Kashmir Valley earlier today as a precautionary measure in view of the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat, have been restored.

"Mobile internet 2G services, which were snapped on Tuesday morning, have been restored in Kashmir valley," the district administration said.

On Sunday, the internet services had been suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order situation keeping in view the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru. They were restored later in the day.



The authorities had restored 2G internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

