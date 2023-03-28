2nd G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting to take place at Visakhapatnam from today

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to take place at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for two days starting today.

The conference will be held in Visakhapatnam under the theme of Economic Cities of Tomorrow.

The first G-20 IWG summit was held in Maharashtra's Pune and the second summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam under the presidency of India.

"Out of a total of 8 sessions, four sessions were on the first day and the rest of the sessions on the second day. AP CM Jagan will attend the gala dinner on Tuesday after meeting with the representatives," Joint Secretary Union Finance Department Solomon Arokhya Raj said on Monday.

It is said that 63 representatives of G-20 countries and other invited organizations, ADB and World Bank have enrolled their names for this conference and 57 have already reached Visakhapatnam.

Arokhya Raj said that in almost all the countries of the world, at least 50 per cent of the people live in cities, which accounts for 80 per cent of the GDP.

"70 per cent of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050. Therefore, the experts will give their advice regarding the provision of infrastructure to the urban dwellers and how much more investment is required in the future," he added.

Special secretary MA and UD Srilakshmi said that measures are being taken to further enhance Visakha's brand image in the context of the G20 conference.

Basically, the state government's intention was to make the city beautiful with infrastructure.

"Viewpoints were established on the beach road to attract more tourists. We along with Minister Suresh and Amarnath inaugurated the bus shelter built by Greater Visakhapatnam with state-of-the-art rights at a cost of about 19 lakhs at Andhra university gate," she added. (ANI)