Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three active hideouts busted in Yarwan, Shopian in an operation which was launched on Thursday morning, Indian Army said.
Huge cache of administrative stores including a personal diary recovered.
Operation is in progress. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
3 active hideouts busted in J-K's Shopian: Indian Army
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:54 IST
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three active hideouts busted in Yarwan, Shopian in an operation which was launched on Thursday morning, Indian Army said.