3 Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J-K's Sopore

ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2022 09:59 IST


Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, informed police sources.

The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.
Further details awaited.
Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel. (ANI)

