3 Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Tral

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:32 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The three terrorists who were killed in an encounter earlier on Wednesday belong to the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, said Army sources.

The terrorists who were killed in an operation by the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat.

 

"Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier today. (ANI)

