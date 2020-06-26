3 Army medical teams detailed to function at COVID care facility on wheels in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Three Army medical teams have been detailed to function at COVID care facility in the national capital, said Indian Army on Wednesday.

"Three Indian Army medical teams each comprising one medical officer, two nursing assistants and one ambulance have been detailed to function at COVID care facility on wheels established by Delhi Government at Shakurbasti railway station," said Indian Army.

COVID Care Centre has been set up at Shakurbasti Railway station.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 73,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 26,586 active, 44765 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 2429 deaths. (ANI)

