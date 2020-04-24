3 Army personnel test COVID-19 positive in Baroda

Baroda (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): Three Army personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 here and 28 of their contacts have been quarantined, said the Indian Army sources on Thursday.

The Indian Army sources said: "Three Army personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Baroda. As per the initial findings, an ATM booth seems to be the common source as they all had withdrawn money from there on the same day. Their 28 close contacts have been quarantined by the force as per the protocol."

With 217 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, Gujarat's count of coronavirus cases surged to 2,624 on Thursday.

"217 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the State now at 2,624, including 2,254 active cases, 258 cured/discharged, and 112 deaths," said Gujarat's Health Department in a media bulletin. (ANI)

