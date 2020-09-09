3 arrested for drug peddling, seized contrabands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Excise Enforcement on Tuesday arrested three people for alleged drug peddling and seized 46 Ecstacy pills, 2 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of Charas along with a car and motorbike from their possession in Hyderabad.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Pilli Manoj Kumar alias Bunty (31) resident of Ravindra Nagar in Hyderabad, B. Rohit (34), a Software employee resident of Sanath Nagar and Gariganti Naveen Raj (31) resident of Dharam Karam Road in Ameerpet.

Based on reliable information regarding illegal possession and sales of Narcotic Drugs in the limits Ameerpet, a team of excise enforcement raided a house at BK Guda of Ameerpet and seized a total (46) Ecstasy Pills (2) grams of MDMA and (10) grams of Charas along with one car and One Honda Activa 5G which were used in the transportation of Narcotic Drugs.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Banti along with friends went to Goa and stayed there for (5) days and brought drugs to Hyderabad to conduct sales at profit prices.

"We also seized (4) Mobile phones from them. Further investigation is on," police said. (ANI)

