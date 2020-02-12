3 arrested for gang rape, murder of minor in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Three accused have been arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of a six-year-old girl whose body was found in a pit here.

The minor was found dead in Mahubana under Ramgarh police station of Dumka on February 7.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Animesh Naithani said, "We have arrested three people. One was arrested in Mumbai and was brought here on transit remand. Two others were also arrested. They have accepted the crime."

"Cases have been registered against them under rape, POCSO act, and murder section. Action will is also be taken against them for hiding evidence," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

