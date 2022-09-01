3 arrested for gang rape of Tamil woman in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Tamil Nadu woman in the Kannur district of Kerala, said police on Thursday.

The Kannur City Police arrested a woman named Malar, a native of Tamil Nadu, Bijeesh and Mustafa, natives of Nileswaram from Salem in connection with the incident.

The police said that Malar is related to the victim's spouse.



"The incident took place on August 27. The young woman was gang-raped after she was rendered unconscious by drinking alcohol mixed juice. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Kannur district hospital," said TK Ratnakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

On August 23, she arrived in Kannur from Tamil Nadu and was living in Malar's house.

After the hospital authorities informed the police, the accused left the state.

"Later, in the investigation led by the Kannur City Police and three accused including a woman in the case were taken into custody from Salem," Ratnakumar added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

