3 arrested for selling beef in Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Three persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell beef.

They were arrested from Jatiyana village in the district.

"We acted on the basis of information. We spotted blood and recovered beef as well as a small knife and a meat cutting board from house of one of the accused," said a police official.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

