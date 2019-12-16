3 arrested from Bihar by Andhra Police for duping man of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of providing medical seat

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police arrested three persons from Bihar for duping a person of Rs 15 lakhs on the promise of securing a seat for his son at the National Medical College in Kolkata.

The accused have been identified as Omkar Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Randheer Kumar who cheated Katta Naga Mohan Rao of Chilakalapudi in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Mohan Rao in his complaint said he received an SMS message about vacant medical seats at Kolkata's NMC and subsequently was told that he will be put in touch with one Pankaj Kumar Sharma , Deputy secretary in the Medical Education department.

Police informed that they assured Mohan Rao of a MBBS seat despite his performance in NEET and collected Rs 15 lakhs in instalments from him. Mohan Rao and his son came to know that they have been cheated only after going to Kolkata.

A special team of Andhra Pradesh police went to West Bengal, stayed there for 10 days, investigated the case and nabbed the accused (ANI)

