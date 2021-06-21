3 arrested in Hyderabad for black marketing Amphotericin B injections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Hyderabad police arrested three persons for allegedly illegally procuring and selling Amphotericin B injections in the black market. As many as 36 such injections were seized from the accused, police said.

Briefing mediapersons, Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police station said, "On a tip-off, the Central Zone Task Force team laid a trap near Necklace Road, Hyderabad and apprehended three accused persons and recovered 30 Amphotericin B injections (Fungilip vials-50mg) and six Posaconazole injections (Posaone vials-300mg/16.7ml) and five mobile phones from their possession. The accused persons along with the recovered medicines are being handed over to SHO, Ramgopalpet PS for further action."



Those arrested include Konduru Kranti Kumar (37), the owner of Medix Pharmacy, Nangunuri Venkat Dinesh (28), the owner of M/s Shankari Pharmacy and Shikakolla Srinivas (51), the owner of Sri Balaji Medicine World.

According to police, the trio illegally procured these injections and hatched a plan to sell them at a higher price of Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 each vial in the black-market.

Amphotericin B Injections and Posaconazoleare are used in the treatment of black fungal infection. There has been an increased demand for Amphotericin B and Posaconazole injections in the market. (ANI)

