3 arrested in J-K's Shopian for Hizbul Mujahideen links

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Three persons suspected to have links with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror hideout in Shopian.

The three accused have been identified as Shamim, Zubair and Bilal.

"On a credible input terrorist hideout busted in Shopian, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. Three persons -- Shamim, Zubair and Bilal were arrested in connection with the recoveries. As per investigation, they were linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

