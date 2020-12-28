3 Bangladeshi citizens held in Mumbai, fake IDs and SIM cards seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Saturday has arrested 3 Bangladeshi citizens from the Sakinaka area and allegedly seized fake identity cards and Bangladeshi SIM cards from them.



A senior officer from the Mumbai Police, on the condition of anonymity, told ANI, "They infiltrated into India through the West Bengal border and reached Mumbai. They were residing in a chawl in Sakinaka area of Mumbai suburban district with fake IDs like PAN card, Aadhaar card and other documents. They were arrested on a tip from an informer."

The accused were produced before a court that remanded them to police custody till December 29.

The senior police officer said the arrested Bangladeshi citizens were working as painters and drivers in Mumbai. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

