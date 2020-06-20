Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Narhari Amin, Ajay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara, and Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil have been elected as the Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.
Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha began on Friday. The polls for the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The polling was held for the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats). (ANI)
3 BJP, 1 Congress leader elected as Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 02:36 IST
