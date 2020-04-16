3 blocks of Police Colony in Delhi's Model town identified as containment zone

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Three blocks of the Police Colony area in Delhi's Model Town have been identified as containment zone after a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, his wife and their child resding there, tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

The G, H and I blocks of the Police Colony have been quarantined, Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-West Delhi has confirmed.

The wife of the Sub-Inspector is a nurse at a hospital.

Delhi Police is now identifying the people who came in contact with them.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,578 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 40 cured/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths. (ANI)