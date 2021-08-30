3 bodies of children recovered after landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said three bodies of children have been recovered from the seven people who went missing after a cloud burst incident in Pithoragarh district.

"Due to bad weather, I could not go to Jumma in Pithoragarh where three children have died and their bodies have been recovered and the four others are still missing following heavy rainfall. As soon as the weather improves, I will inspect the area. Relief operation is underway," Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.



Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that two people were killed and five others are buried under debris due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district.

After the tweet, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI that Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Services Selection Board (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village.

Relief materials are also being sent to Jumma village. (ANI)

