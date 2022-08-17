3 Chief Fire Officers booked for giving NoC to Noida twin towers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): An FIR was registered against three Chief Fire Officers, namely Mahavir Singh, Rajpal Tyagi and IS Soni, who gave fire No Objection Certificate (NoC) in the Noida Supertech twin towers demolition case.

The action has been taken on the report of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Fire Service.

The accused can face two years of jail along with a fine if proven guilty.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.

Following the apex court's order, Explosives weighing 325 kilograms were stationed at the Twin Tower on Saturday.

The structure will be rigged with explosives that weigh 325 kilograms, which will be towed with the Super Power 90 (25X200mm). It comprises of 10,990 Non-Electronic Detonators, four electronic detonators, and a solar cord of 63,300 metres. (ANI)