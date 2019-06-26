Representative Image
3 children dead, 1 injured as lightning strikes Sultanpur's Haji Patti village

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:31 IST

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): At least three children died, one was critically injured after lightning struck Sultanpur's Haji Patti village.
The injured child was admitted to the district hospital.
The incident took place on Tuesday when few children were playing outside their home. The family members immediately rushed to the hospital in a hassle.
Lightning and thunderstorm are likely to lash over several states in the next few days.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting and gusty winds at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha is predicted for next few days, as said by Indian Meteorological Department in its All India Weather Warning. (ANI)

