Patna District Magistrate Ravi Kumar speaking to reporters.

3 children die at construction site in Patna, Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced for victims' kin

ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 03:11 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three children lost their lives after a slab fell on them at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg here on Wednesday.
Patna District Magistrate Ravi Kumar announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the victims.
"Three children died after a slab fell on them at a construction site on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Patna. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families of the victims," Kumar said.
Upendra Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, said that action will be taken against the guilty. (ANI)

