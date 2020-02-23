3 children killed in haystack fire in Odisha, one injured

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Three children were killed while another was critically injured in a haystack fire here on Sunday.

The incident took place when the children were playing near the haystack in Kharichhata village.

They succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital in Berhampur.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased.

He also announced free medical treatment for the injured child. (ANI)

