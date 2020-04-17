3 cops enforcing lockdown attacked in Rajasthan's Tonk

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Three constables, who were on patrol to enforce the lockdown, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday, police said.

"A team of constables from Tonk police station had gone for a patrol in the area today to ensure lockdown compliance. When the team went to the butcher market area, they were attacked by a group of locals," Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma told reporters here.

According to the police, three constables were injured in the incident.

"Constables Ramraj, Rajender and Baghchand were injured in the incident. They have been hospitalised and are being treated. We have brought in some people for questioning as per the report," Sharma said.

Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

