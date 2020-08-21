3 cops illegally living in house of gangster involved in Kanpur encounter suspended

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three police personnel suspended after they were found living illegally in a house of gangster Jaikant Bajpai who was involved in Kanpur encounter.

According to Kanpur police, order to take departmental action again them have been given. They have also been asked to vacate the house immediately.

The image of police has been maligned as these personnel were living in a house of the gangster, a press note issued by Kanpur police.

Eight police personnel were killed after a group of assailants opened fire on a police team when they reached Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey on July 3.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee'. (ANI)

