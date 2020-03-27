3 coronavirus patients in Pune recover, set to go home

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Three COVID-19 patients have recovered and are set to get discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the deadly virus.

This development was shared by Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner Pimpri-Chinchwad, with the media on Friday.

Notably, earlier, five people were discharged after they recovered from the virus.

At present, the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Pune stands at 32, out of which eight have already recovered.

Also, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cases of infections are on a rise every day and as on March 27 at 8:00 am, there have been 633 confirmed cases in the country which includes 44 recoveries and 16 fatalities.(ANI)

