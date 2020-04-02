3 COVID-19 patients discharged in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that three out of nine coronavirus patients in the state have been discharged.

Deo also stated that about 120 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been kept in isolation wards in the state.

He said their samples have been taken and reports are currently awaited. He added that around 150 names had come forward regarding Tablighi Jamaat event, while others are being traced.

Deo also said that the state has so far only received 2,000 PPE kits as against its demand of 14,000. (ANI)

