3-day camp to conduct rapid antigen test at Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi government's Health Department is going to organise a three-day camp to conduct Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 in the High Court.

In an official statement released by Registrar General Manoj Jain said that a camp is accordingly being organized for three days July 10, 13 and 14 from 10 am to 2 pm.

A medical team deputed by the Health Department of the state government will conduct the test. All the officers and officials of the High Court, who are desirous to undergo the said test, are requested to send information in advance on WhatsApp to the Pawan Kumar Kalra, Joint Registrar, General Administration-II for making appropriate arrangements to regulate the rush," read the statement.

Interested people will need to carry their identity cards to undergo the test. (ANI)

