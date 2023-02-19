3-day Congress' plenary session to be held in Raipur from Feb 24

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The 85th plenary session of the Congress will be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur from February 24 onwards and around 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend the session.

The plenary session will discuss the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint press conference party General Secretary KC Venugopal said the that the session will be called 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' and will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi.

"Congress' plenary session will be held in Raipur from February 24, 2023, onwards. It will be an important milestone on the journey towards the 2024 parliamentary elections. Around 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend this plenary session," said the Congress leader.

Venugopal said that on February 24 there will be a steering committee meeting which will take up solutions to the drafting committee and approval will be given to the steering committee.

"On February 24 early session will start with a steering committee meeting which will take up solutions to the drafting committee and approval will be given to the steering committee. The agenda will be also finalised on Feb 24. The actual Plenary Session will start early on February 25," said Venugopal.

The plenary session will be held from February 24 to 26.

"This session will be called 'Haath Se Haath Jodo'. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi will be present. This session is also a preparation for the upcoming 2024 election," he said.



Party general secretary Tariq Anwar said the session will give a way forward for the party with respect to the state elections in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We are going to take forward the energy that we got from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. In this session, we are going to take important proposals related to politics, youth, SC-ST and social justice," said Anwar.

Member of the Steering Committee, Kumari Selja said that the venue of the session will be called Shaheed Vir Narayan Singh Nagar in honour of the eminent freedom fighter.

"The plenary sabha sthal is going to be called 'Shaheed Vir Narayan Singh Nagar' in honour of the eminent freedom fighter. On the 26th, we will hold a public meeting & the venue is named after our senior leader, Late Shri Motilal Vohra ji," she added.

Party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal said the session will end with a public rally in Raipur.

"On February 26, our session will end at 2 pm and then there will be a rally at 4 pm. Along with party leaders, 15,000 people who had reached to attend the session will participate in this rally," he said.

Speaking on the preparation for the Congress Plenary session, Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that all arrangements are underway for ministers and delegates.

"A few days are left for the three-day Congress Plenary session. All arrangements are underway for ministers and delegates. I am obliged to the party for giving this chance to our state to host this session," Baghel said.

The last session held was in Hyderabad under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

