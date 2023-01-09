3-day exhibition of flowers, plants organised in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Over a hundred different types of plants, including bonsai and flower saplings, were displayed at a three-day exhibition organised in Chhattisgarh's Raipur that ended on Monday.

The exhibition was organised by Prakriti ki Ore Society, Department of Horticulture, Indira Gandhi Agricultural University and Jindal Group in Gandhi Udyan situated at Bhagat Singh Chowk in the state capital Raipur. Along with this, different varieties of compost manure and pots were also available in the exhibition.

President of Prakriti ki Ore Society, Daljeet Bagga said, "We organised a 3-day exhibition of flowers and plants at Gandhi Udyan in Raipur. Indoor plants as well as outdoor plants were available in the exhibition. Today, I would let people know about gardening in a small space so that they could create fresh oxygen in their house itself."



"We were also holding a workshop and telling people about indoor gardening and terrace gardens so that they could perform gardening at home. Along with this, there were various types of flowers available in the exhibition which include Bottom Momos, Jabers, Rajnigandha, Daisy Flower, Orchid, Asiatics Lily, Oriental Lily, Carnation, Spray Carnation, Dutch Rose, Sun Flower, Heliconia, Marigold and many more. Cut Flower was also available here which was not available in Chhattisgarh. Our effort was that people connect with nature as much as possible," Bagga added.



Shopkeeper Tulsi Ram Sharma said that the demand for seasonal flowers was increasing. Orchid flower plants were in high demand. Both flower and fruit plants were available there. A good trend of people was seen. A day before, a huge number of people visited there as it was Sunday. It was good to see that people were showing their love for nature."

Visitor Savita Agarwal said, "The exhibition is held every year and today was the last day. This is a very good way to show nature and it should be done. People have tried to handle nature in a good way. It took half an hour to see one stall. It can be understood how attractive and interesting the flowering and plants were available there."

Another visitor Sharad Joshi said, "Here, I saw that there were many varieties of seeds of vegetables and fruits as well as agricultural equipment. It was a good initiative and we had never seen anything like this before, it looked great. The government is thinking too far ahead in the agriculture sector. I am a farmer myself, so I felt very good to see. I also bought some plants so that I could plant them in my garden." (ANI)

