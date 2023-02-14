3-day long Digital Economy Working Group meeting inaugurated in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): The 3-day long Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting was inaugurated on Monday in Lucknow wherein an exhibition was also inaugurated showcasing virtual realities and artificial intelligence.

The DEWG meeting was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Others who were present included Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others.

According to an official statement, during the event, an exhibition showcased virtual realities and artificial intelligence and innovative solutions such as ASK AI, ASK GITA, AI Chess, AI in daily lives, Digital India Journey, Lucknow VR Tour and various Initiatives of Central Government and State Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Secretary, MeitY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, emphasised on the paramount importance of the DEWG in promoting cyber security, fostering digital competency and advancement, and facilitating the development of DPI in the digital economy.

Yogi Adityanath spoke of the recent Global Investors summit that took place from February 10 and 12 and the investment proposals worth over Rs 33,50,000 crore that was received during the event.

Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the audience and elaborated how India Stack can be deployed and utilized by any nation, displaying the potency of digital technology through public-private partnerships.

The first session of the day was on 'Digital Public Infrastructure: Sharing implementation experiences of Digital Identity in various countries.



During the session, the importance of Aadhaar as the foundation for building other aspects of digital public infrastructure was highlighted. The discussion also touched upon the need for a strong legal framework to ensure data protection, security and privacy," the statement said.

During the second session on 'Sharing of Cyber Security Solutions for MSMEs', the Cyber Campus of France, UK National Cyber Strategy, Saudi Arabia's vision of a centralized governance model for 2030 were discussed.

The attendees also highlighted the need for capacity building and discussed the impact of cyber threats, current ecosystem trends, and the Global Cyber Alliance's toolkit for small businesses, the statement said.

"During the session, three startups - Prophaze, Payatu, and Wi-Jungle - spoke about the cyber security threats faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the solutions they offer. They shared their expertise and insights on the current cyber security landscape and the measures that MSMEs can take to protect themselves from potential threats," it said.

During the third session on 'Digital Public Infrastructure to boost the attainment of SDGs', the delegates discussed the best practices for collaboration and sharing the outcomes of DPI initiatives.

The emphasis was placed on the significance of technical interoperability as a priority for success and the benefits of an open resource stack to stimulate market growth and strengthen state capacities.

Discussions were held on several initiatives such as Mega Data Centre coming up in Greater Noida, Nivesh Mitra - Single Window System for Investors, Mine Mitra for Mining Sector, DigiShakti among others during the fourth session on Showcasing Digital Initiatives of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

The last thematic session of the day was on 'the Use of Geo-Spatial technologies for infrastructure and Product development in the digital economy'. (ANI)

