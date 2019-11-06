3-day long Punjabi Heritage Festival to begin from Thursday

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Three-day long Punjabi Heritage Festival organised by the Delhi Government will begin from Thursday.

The event will take place from November 7 - November 9 at Central Park in Connaught Place.

People will witness Punjabi Music, dance, poetry, plays and many more programs in the Punjabi language.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Punjabi is an integral part of Delhi's cultural and literary history and it is an important feature of national capital's composite culture.

"We are pleased to present the Punjabi Heritage Festival in a bigger and better avatar... Our government hopes to create an environment of harmony and love through such programmes. We want to ensure that Punjabi is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially. Reaching out to a new audience is important in doing so," he said.

The event will host many eminent personalities like Waris Brothers, Harshdeep Kaur and Wadali Brothers.

This year, the Delhi Government said that there a special focus on the Punjabi stories, poetry, film and theatre shows. (ANI)

