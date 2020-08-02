3-day 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual begins at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A three-day long 'Pavithrotsavams' ritual began at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Temple priests offered special prayers to the Goddess and ornated idols at the temple with silk sacred 'pavitrams'.

"Pavitrotsavams of auspicious Sravana month have started today. Udaka Shanthi ritual was performed yesterday and the Goddess was given holy bath with that water this morning. After special rituals, sacred threads named 'pavitrams' are decorated to the Goddess," Temple Sthanacharya (senior priest) V Siva Prasad Sarma said.

"Visarjana programme will be held on Monday on Sravan Purnima (full moon day of Sawan month). And Purnaahuti will be held a day after tomorrow. These 'Pavitrotsavams' are held to cleanse the temple premises once in a year. All special sevas at the temple are cancelled for these three days," he said. (ANI)

