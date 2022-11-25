3-day workshop on 'Emotional Wellbeing, Stress Management' commences in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A three-day workshop on 'Emotional Wellbeing and Stress Management', conducted by Art of Living Foundation commences at J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (J&K IMPARD) here.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Commissioner of State Taxes Department, Dr.Rashmi Singh, said the press statement.

The workshop is being held as part of the initiatives taken by the State Taxes Department for its employees through specially designed training modules as a move toward prioritizing mental wellness at work. The Sub inspectors recruited under PM Package have been selected for the first such training under this workshop, as per the statement.



Speaking during the inaugural session of the workshop, Rashmi Singh said that the workshop will motivate participants to make full use of this opportunity to learn stress management, behavioral modification skills, personal and organizational values, empathy, teamwork, smart goal concept, and other related values.

She urged the participants to fully utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by focusing on reorientation skills, attitudinal adjustments, mental fortitude, and other key abilities for all phases of life in today's environment which require inner re-engineering to contribute one's best for good governance.

Director Trainings, IMPARD, Dr. Jahan Ara Jabeen while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the topic of self-governance paving way for a good governance slogan given by the government.

Program Director, of Youth Affairs at The Art of Living, Avinash Tikku, during the workshop conducted a demonstration session of breath control technique and meditation for the senior officers of the State Taxes Department and gave an introduction for other sessions to follow.

Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool; Deputy Commissioner Central Enforcement State Taxes, Parvez Ahmad Raina; Assistant Commissioner State Taxes Technical, Waseem Raja and other senior officers of the State Taxes Department were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

