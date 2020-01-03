3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on January 12.

The state-level festival, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, aims to enhance the rural sports talent and promote the art culture of Chhattisgarh.

"Under Yuva Mahotsav, competitions have been organised at all the development blocks and district level of the state. The selected participants will showcase their sporting talent at the state level youth festival held in the capital from January 12," an official release said.

As many as 6,521 participants from the age group of 15 to 40 years and above 40 years of age will participate in the event.

"These include 3,613 male, 2,433 female participants and 301 male and 174 female officer employees. Various sports competitions will be organised during this period along with folk dance, folklore, classical music, classical dance, one-act play, recitation, essay, painting, improvised speech, traditional costumes, debates, quizzes and food festivals," the release said.

The festival will be held in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Auditorium, Science college Auditorium, University Sports Campus in the state capital. (ANI)

