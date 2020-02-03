3 days holiday declared in Kalaburagi
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:49 IST
<p>Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): The District Administration on Monday declared three days holiday from February 5 to 7 for schools, colleges, and universities across the district.<br />The holiday has been declared in view of the <a href="/search?query=85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan">85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan</a> to be held in the district.<br />Manu Baligar, chairman of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru, said: "All teachers and lecturers will be active participants in the literary conference."<br />"The school buses will be used for transportation. The classrooms will be used for the accommodation of the representatives attending the conference. Hence, it will be necessary to declare a holiday for schools and colleges of Kalaburgi," he said. (ANI) <br /><br /><br /></p>