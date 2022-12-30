3 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Three persons died after two motorcycles collided with each other in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said on Thursday.



According to the police, one person was injured in the accident after which he was referred to the hospital for treatment.



"3 died, 1 injured after 2 motorcycles collided with each other in the village Manpur Police Station in Sitapur district. The injured has been referred to the hospital," Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Rajeev Dixit said. (ANI)

