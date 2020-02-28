Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Three people died while 26 suffered injuries after a fire broke out due to an explosion in the boiler of a chemical factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh industrial area on Friday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
3 dead, 26 injured in Haryana factory explosion
ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:12 IST
