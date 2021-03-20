3 dead, 4 injured as Rajasthan building's roof collapses

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], March 19 (ANI): Three members of a family died in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after the roof of their house collapsed, following a blast on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Kheda area of Pratap Nagar under Sadar police station limits of Chittorgarh district headquarters.

Speaking to ANI, Chittorgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar said, "As per preliminary investigation it seems that the leakage of gas led to a blast led which in turn resulted in the ceiling collapse of one of the rooms of the house where even family members were living together. Three of them died and four others are undergoing treatment and are said to be critical."





According to the police, after a fire broke out in the house, the people from the neighbourhood alerted the police control from and the fire station following which two fire engines and police personnel from Sadar police station rushed to the spot.



After two hours of firefighting operations, the blaze was doused, the police added.

All the members were seriously injured and were taken to the District Government Hospital for treatment. Three of them succumbed to their injuries and the remaining four are undergoing treatment and are critical, said the police. (ANI)

