3 dead, 4 injured over land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Three persons were killed and four were injured after a clash broke out between the two groups over a land dispute in Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The two accused involved in the incident have surrendered before the police.

According to Praful Thakur, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police, three people who died were from the same family and the two accused killed them over a land dispute in an incident that took place in Joba village of Mahasamund.

"Two accused, who were involved in the killing and injuring people, have surrendered before the police," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

