3 dead, 8 injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Three people died and eight were injured as an auto carrying them crashed into a halted lorry, a police official said on Sunday.

This incident took place near Dharmavaram village in Prathipadu Mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Prathipadu Sub Inspector S Ravi Kumar, said, "They were returning from Talupulamma temple in Tuni Mandal of East Godavari district. Deceased have been identified as Maridaiah (36), Ch Satyanarayana (46) and M Edukondalu (42) who were the residents of Mattaparru village."

They were taken to Prathipadu government hospital.

The police have filed an FIR under several sections of IPC.

DSP Srinivas Rao and Inspector Sanyasi Rao are investigating the case. (ANI)

