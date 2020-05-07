3 dead, about 120 hospitalised in Visakhapatnam after gas leak incident

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): At least three people have been killed and about 120 admitted to hospital after a gas leak incident in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday.

"Gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. There was styrene gas leak. We got information on that and we alerted the villagers. We have evacuated the village. Now we are conducting a door-to-door search," RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam city told ANI.

He said, "Most of the adults vacated the village but some women and children were stuck there. They were rescued by our team."

"The maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1 to 1.5 km radius but the smell of the gas was till 2-2.5 km. About 100-120 people have been shifted to hospital. Total three persons have died in the incident including a six-year-old child. An FIR has been registered," he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where those affected by gas leak incident are being treated.

"Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help," said Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The Chief Minister enquired about the gas leak incident and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

The gas leakage took place at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday, said Tirupathi Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). (ANI)

