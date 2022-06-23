3 dead after fire breaks out at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): Three people were killed while two others were admitted to a hospital after a fire broke out at the firecrackers production unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, the police informed on Thursday.



More details into this matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Wednesday where one person was killed in the fire that broke out at a shop of firecrackers outside the Dindigul Collector's Office.



"Fire broke out at a firecracker shop opposite the Dindigul Collector's Office. One person was killed in the incident. We will register a case and investigate the matter," Superintendent of Dindigul Police V. Baskaran had informed. (ANI)

