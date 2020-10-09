3 dead after lorry, two-wheeler collide in East Godavari dist

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Three persons lost their lives in an accident at National Highway near Mulasthanam village in East Godavari on Friday.



This incident occurred at 5 am today morning at National Highway near Mulasthanam village.

Speaking to ANI, Alamuru Police Station Sub Inspector Sivaprasad said, "K Vishnu, I Srinu and T Ramprasad of Mulasthanam village were going for daily farming works on a two-wheeler. A lorry came from behind and hit their vehicle on the highway near Mulasthanam village."

"Two persons died on the spot, and one died on the way to Rajahmundry Government Hospital. The lorry driver absconded from the spot. The has been filed under sections 304A and 33 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) IPC," he added. (ANI)

