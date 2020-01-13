3 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Three people died after a motorcycle collided with a car in the area under Nagri police station here on Sunday, police said.

The three deceased were travelling on the motorcycle and died on the spot. They have been identified as Dashrath Munda, Ravi and Rahul Gadi and all of them are under the age of 25.

Police said prima facie it seems to be victims' mistake. They were riding at a very high speed which led to the fatal accident.

On the other hand, the car driver fled from the spot after the accident.

An investigation is underway and bodies have been sent for postmortem, police added. (ANI)

